Arte
por Fundación io

Museo de Arte COVID

El mundo del arte no se ha quedado de brazos cruzados durante la pandemia de covid-19, no. Además de sinfonías confinadas y desgañitadores de balcón al ritmo de Resistiré, de vez en cuando te encuentras con genialidades como esta cuenta de Instagram: @CovidArtMuseum.

Esta cuenta colaborativa comparte creaciones de artistas de todo el mundo con un tema en común: el covid o sus consecuencias: confinamientos, papeles higiénicos, mascarillas…

No dejéis de visitar y seguir la cuenta.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

by @anniset and @drcuerda Paint-demic. «I know what you’re thinking, but let me assure you we were not one of those people hoarding toilet paper when the coronavirus outbreak began. Although I have to admit I did panic-buy some extra rolls, even thought we don’t really have the space to store them at home… Please don’t judge me! I regret not putting them to good use. So much so that we’ve actually started using all the extra paper to give a makeover to our place in order to get rid of them… You know what they say: no paint, no gain!» _________________ Follow for more: @CovidArtMuseum Share your artwork with us #CovidArtMuseum The world’s 1st museum for art born during Covid19 quarantine #CovidArt #Covid19 #QuarantineArt

Una publicación compartida de CAM The Covid Art Museum (@covidartmuseum) el

Fotografía de Salavat Fidai, para Covid Art Museum.