Museo de Arte COVID

El mundo del arte no se ha quedado de brazos cruzados durante la pandemia de covid-19, no. Además de sinfonías confinadas y desgañitadores de balcón al ritmo de Resistiré, de vez en cuando te encuentras con genialidades como esta cuenta de Instagram: @CovidArtMuseum.
Esta cuenta colaborativa comparte creaciones de artistas de todo el mundo con un tema en común: el covid o sus consecuencias: confinamientos, papeles higiénicos, mascarillas…
No dejéis de visitar y seguir la cuenta.
by @vlekuona “Social Distance Jewelry” «Against the sophistication of apps that warn that social distance is being broken, the «Spanish Breath» collection of jewelry gathers the already known benefits of garlic. Today more than ever keep yourself safe from others with the stinky-earrings.» _________________ Follow for more: @CovidArtMuseum Share your artwork with us #CovidArtMuseum The world’s 1st museum for art born during Covid19 quarantine #CovidArt #Covid19 #QuarantineArt
by @anniset and @drcuerda Paint-demic. «I know what you’re thinking, but let me assure you we were not one of those people hoarding toilet paper when the coronavirus outbreak began. Although I have to admit I did panic-buy some extra rolls, even thought we don’t really have the space to store them at home… Please don’t judge me! I regret not putting them to good use. So much so that we’ve actually started using all the extra paper to give a makeover to our place in order to get rid of them… You know what they say: no paint, no gain!» _________________ Follow for more: @CovidArtMuseum Share your artwork with us #CovidArtMuseum The world’s 1st museum for art born during Covid19 quarantine #CovidArt #Covid19 #QuarantineArt
Fotografía de Salavat Fidai, para Covid Art Museum.