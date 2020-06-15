COVID-19 Point of Care Test

Manufacturer: Atlaslink Beijing Technology Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: NOVA Test® COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test (Colloidal Gold)

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Beijing Wantai Biological pharmacy Enterprise Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: Wantai SARS-CoV-2 Ab Rapid Test kit

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Qingdao Hightop Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Rapid Test

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Cellex Inc (United States Of America)

Name of test: Cellex qSARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM Cassette Rapid Test kit

Australian sponsor: Medicision Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 31 Mar 2020

Laboratory/Point-of-care test*

Nucleic Acid Test

Manufacturer: Cepheid (USA)

Name of test: Xpert® Xpress SARS-CoV-2

Australian sponsor: Cepheid Holdings Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 22 Mar 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: CTK Biotech Inc (USA)

Name of test: OnSite COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test

Australian sponsor: MD Solutions Australasia Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 19 Mar 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: GenBody Inc (Korea – Republic of)

Name of test: GenBody COVID-19 IgM/IgG

Australian sponsor: Biovent Consulting Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 28 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test (Lateral Flow Method)

Australian sponsor: Tayler Dental Consulting Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 9 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test (Lateral Flow Method)

Australian sponsor: Allsafe Medical Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 17 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Guanngzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test (Lateral Flow Method)

Australian sponsor: Cellmid Limited

Date approved for supply: 25 Mar 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Hangzhou Alltest Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: 2019-n-CoV IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette

Australian sponsor: AM Diagnostics

Date approved for supply: 23 Mar 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette

Australian sponsor: Medsupply Australia Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 4 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Hangzhou Clongene Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette

Australian sponsor: APAC Security Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 26 Mar 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Hangzhou Clongene Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette

Australian sponsor: Ausliance Group Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 4 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Hangzhou Clongene Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette

Australian sponsor: Zenpharm Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 6 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Hangzhou Laihe Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) IgM/IgG Antibody Combo Test Kit (Colloidal Gold)

Australian sponsor: Complementary Medicines Group Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 6 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Hangzhou Realy Tech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: 2019-nCOV/COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device

Australian sponsor: Solasta Life Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 16 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Healgen Scientific Limited Liability Company (United States Of America)

Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette

Australian sponsor: Southwind International Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 29 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Innovation Scientific Pty Ltd (Australia)

Name of test: InnoScreenTM COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test

Australian sponsor: Innovation Scientific Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 11 May 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Innovita (Tangshan) Biological Technology Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: 2019-nCoV Ab Test (Colloidal Gold)

Australian sponsor: AM Diagnostics

Date approved for supply: 20 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Innovita (Tangshan) Biological Technology Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: 2019-nCoV Ab Test (Colloidal Gold)

Australian sponsor: Aurora Future Education Group

Date approved for supply: 4 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Innovita (Tangshan) Biological Technology Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: 2019-nCov Ab Test (Colloidal Gold)

Australian sponsor: Laser Corporation Holdings Pty Limited

Date approved for supply: 16 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Innovita (Tangshan) Biological Technology Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: 2019-nCoV Ab Test (Colloidal Gold)

Australian sponsor: TrendBio Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 11 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Nantong Egens Biotechnology Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Kit

Australian sponsor: Lavinia Medical Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 27 May 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: NTBIO Diagnostics Inc (Canada)

Name of test: NTBIO One Step Rapid Test – COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test

Australian sponsor: Healtheguru Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 27 May 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: PCL Inc (Korea – Republic of)

Name of test: PCL COVID19 IgG/IgM Rapid Gold

Australian sponsor: Haemokinesis Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 1 May 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Qingdao Hightop Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Rapid Test

Australian sponsor: Envon Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 31 Mar 2020

Laboratory/Point-of-care test*

Nucleic Acid Test

Manufacturer: Ustar Biotechnologies (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: EasyNat Diagnostic Kit for Novel-Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) RNA (Isothermal Amplification-Real Time Fluorescence Assay)

Australian sponsor: EHEALTHY PTY LTD

Date approved for supply: 23 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: VivaCheck Biotech (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: VivaDiag™ COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test

Australian sponsor: Endo X Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 20 Mar 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: VivaDiag™ COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test

Australian sponsor: Device Technologies Australia Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 26 Mar 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: VivaDiag™ COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test

Australian sponsor: Stonestar Wholesale Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 6 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit

Australian sponsor: Australian Trefoil Health Technologies Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 19 May 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette

Australian sponsor: Amandla China Pty Limited

Date approved for supply: 1 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: COVID 19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette

Australian sponsor: Expia Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 24 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette

Australian sponsor: Onsite Diagnostics Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 14 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Inc (China)

Name of test: Diagnostic Kit for IgM/IgG Antibody to Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) (Lateral Flow)

Australian sponsor: Marcel Equity Pty Limited/Avania PL

Date approved for supply: 23 Apr 2020

Point-of-care test*

Lateral Flow IgG/IgM

Manufacturer: Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Inc (China)

Name of test: Diagnostic Kit for IgM/IgG Antibody to Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) (Lateral Flow)

Australian sponsor: Emergence Technology Pty Ltd

Date approved for supply: 5 May 2020