COVID-19 Point of Care Test

Manufacturer: Cellex Inc (United States Of America)
Name of test: Cellex qSARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM Cassette Rapid Test kit
Australian sponsor: Medicision Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 31 Mar 2020
Laboratory/Point-of-care test*
Nucleic Acid Test
Manufacturer: Cepheid (USA)
Name of test: Xpert® Xpress SARS-CoV-2
Australian sponsor: Cepheid Holdings Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 22 Mar 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: CTK Biotech Inc (USA)
Name of test: OnSite COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test
Australian sponsor: MD Solutions Australasia Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 19 Mar 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: GenBody Inc (Korea – Republic of)
Name of test: GenBody COVID-19 IgM/IgG
Australian sponsor: Biovent Consulting Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 28 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test (Lateral Flow Method)
Australian sponsor: Tayler Dental Consulting Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 9 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test (Lateral Flow Method)
Australian sponsor: Allsafe Medical Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 17 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Guanngzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test (Lateral Flow Method)
Australian sponsor: Cellmid Limited
Date approved for supply: 25 Mar 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Hangzhou Alltest Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: 2019-n-CoV IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette
Australian sponsor: AM Diagnostics
Date approved for supply: 23 Mar 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette
Australian sponsor: Medsupply Australia Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 4 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Hangzhou Clongene Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette
Australian sponsor: APAC Security Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 26 Mar 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Hangzhou Clongene Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette
Australian sponsor: Ausliance Group Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 4 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Hangzhou Clongene Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette
Australian sponsor: Zenpharm Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 6 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Hangzhou Laihe Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) IgM/IgG Antibody Combo Test Kit (Colloidal Gold)
Australian sponsor: Complementary Medicines Group Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 6 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Hangzhou Realy Tech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: 2019-nCOV/COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device
Australian sponsor: Solasta Life Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 16 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Healgen Scientific Limited Liability Company (United States Of America)
Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette
Australian sponsor: Southwind International Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 29 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Innovation Scientific Pty Ltd (Australia)
Name of test: InnoScreenTM COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test
Australian sponsor: Innovation Scientific Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 11 May 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Innovita (Tangshan) Biological Technology Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: 2019-nCoV Ab Test (Colloidal Gold)
Australian sponsor: AM Diagnostics
Date approved for supply: 20 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Innovita (Tangshan) Biological Technology Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: 2019-nCoV Ab Test (Colloidal Gold)
Australian sponsor: Aurora Future Education Group
Date approved for supply: 4 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Innovita (Tangshan) Biological Technology Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: 2019-nCov Ab Test (Colloidal Gold)
Australian sponsor: Laser Corporation Holdings Pty Limited
Date approved for supply: 16 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Innovita (Tangshan) Biological Technology Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: 2019-nCoV Ab Test (Colloidal Gold)
Australian sponsor: TrendBio Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 11 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Nantong Egens Biotechnology Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Kit
Australian sponsor: Lavinia Medical Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 27 May 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: NTBIO Diagnostics Inc (Canada)
Name of test: NTBIO One Step Rapid Test – COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test
Australian sponsor: Healtheguru Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 27 May 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: PCL Inc (Korea – Republic of)
Name of test: PCL COVID19 IgG/IgM Rapid Gold
Australian sponsor: Haemokinesis Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 1 May 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Qingdao Hightop Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Rapid Test
Australian sponsor: Envon Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 31 Mar 2020
Laboratory/Point-of-care test*
Nucleic Acid Test
Manufacturer: Ustar Biotechnologies (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: EasyNat Diagnostic Kit for Novel-Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) RNA (Isothermal Amplification-Real Time Fluorescence Assay)
Australian sponsor: EHEALTHY PTY LTD
Date approved for supply: 23 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: VivaCheck Biotech (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: VivaDiag™ COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test
Australian sponsor: Endo X Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 20 Mar 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: VivaDiag™ COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test
Australian sponsor: Device Technologies Australia Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 26 Mar 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: VivaDiag™ COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Test
Australian sponsor: Stonestar Wholesale Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 6 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit
Australian sponsor: Australian Trefoil Health Technologies Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 19 May 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette
Australian sponsor: Amandla China Pty Limited
Date approved for supply: 1 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: COVID 19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette
Australian sponsor: Expia Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 24 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co Ltd (China)
Name of test: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette
Australian sponsor: Onsite Diagnostics Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 14 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Inc (China)
Name of test: Diagnostic Kit for IgM/IgG Antibody to Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) (Lateral Flow)
Australian sponsor: Marcel Equity Pty Limited/Avania PL
Date approved for supply: 23 Apr 2020
Point-of-care test*
Lateral Flow IgG/IgM
Manufacturer: Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Inc (China)
Name of test: Diagnostic Kit for IgM/IgG Antibody to Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) (Lateral Flow)
Australian sponsor: Emergence Technology Pty Ltd
Date approved for supply: 5 May 2020