COVID-19 Técnicas de ELISA / CLIA Disponibles

Description

This kit specifically tests for IgM present in patient serum. The target antigen is not stated. Samples for testing should only be taken between 7 days to 64 days post symptom onset. Samples taken before 12 days post-symptom onset that test negative should be re-tested using a second, molecular method. Samples, taken after 12 days post symptom onset, that are negative should also be tested for IgG. Sensitivity was determined from 120 positive clinical samples, and specificity from 95 negative samples. Sensitivity presented is overall sensitivity, but the company does list varied sensitivity stratified by time post symptom onset. In general, the greater number of days post symptom onset, the more sensitive the assay.